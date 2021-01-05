Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jan 05 2021
Lewis Capaldi announces plans to curate album fit for critics

Tuesday Jan 05, 2021

Lewis Capaldi recently opened up about his decision to not only release new music in 2021 but to cater it to “universally panned by critics.”

He took to Twitter to shed light on his decision and admitted, "See you all later in the year with a new album to shove down your throats." (sic)

Underneath, was a lengthy note explaining the reasons behind his decision. It read, “Honestly been the most incredible few years and it means the world to have the support of all of you. Going to [expletive] off for a wee bit now to crack on and finish the second album.”

“Won’t be using any social media, so you’ll all have to make do without me talking [expletive] and constantly trying to take your money by flogging you something.”

"Hope you all had a lovely Christmas and New Year and I’ll see you big lovely [expletive] later in the year with some new music that I imagine will be universally panned by critics and will fail to be as commercially successful as my last outing."

The Grammy award-winning singer concluded by saying, "Thus spelling the beginning of the end of the 15 minutes of fame, that quite frankly, I never deserved in the first place. IT’S ALL VERY EXCITING. LOVE YOU, STAY SAFE AND BYE FOR NOW.”


