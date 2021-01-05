Bilawal tells MQM to 'think of Karachi, instead of your own helplessness'

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari speaking during the inauguration ceremony of Karachi Neighbourhoods Improvement Project on Tuesday, January 5, 2021. — Screengrab via Geo News

KARACHI: PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday said that he is unable to understand why the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) is standing with the PTI-led federal government, adding that instead of focusing on "its own helplessness which forced it to form a coalition with the government, it should think about the helplessness of people."

He was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the second phase of the Karachi Neighbourhoods Improvement Project.



Bilawal said that despite being the biggest city of Pakistan, as well as the economic hub of the country, the needs of Karachi and its people have been historically ignored.

"Unfortunately, those who have been elected from this city have long been part of different governments throughout history, however, they failed to get the city's rightful share from the Centre," Bilawal said.

The PPP chairman added that when the World Bank had said that the infrastructure of the city will cost $10 billion and "we raised the issue, our demand was subjected to mockery".

"If we invest in Karachi, the whole country will benefit from it. The Sindh government is doing whatever it can to alleviate the problems of Karachi," he maintained.

He said that despite the scarcity of resources, the PPP-led provincial government is serving the masses, adding that after inaugurating the People's Square in Karachi, his government has inaugurated the Fishermen's Square in Korangi today.

Taking a jibe at the MQM, Bilawal said that representatives of the party had been "selected" even before he was born.

"Ask MQM workers what they have done for the people of Korangi so far," Bilawal remarked, adding that those in the corridors of power "that enjoy being in the government" must pay attention to the people of Karachi.



He said that MQM's style of governance is depriving Karachi of its rights, adding that he is "unable to understand MQM's [motives]."

"The public does not want MQM to stay with the government for one more day," he said.



"The government was established because the MQM voted in its favour."

