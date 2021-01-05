Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jan 05 2021
Maya Ali touches fans' hearts with adorable birthday post for her 'soul sister'

Tuesday Jan 05, 2021

Pakistani actress Maya Ali's latest post on Instagram touched fans.

The stunner showed the true meaning of friendship when she wished her best friend Faiza Saqlain a happy birthday.

In a lengthy post on the social media site, the diva left fans teary-eyed as she called her friend her "soul sister" and a "blessing".

"Ufff I have a lot to write, but words will fall short. You’re the biggest blessing of ALLAH to me. I have no idea how and when we met but all I can remember is our laughter, late night gossips over phone, sharing both our best and worst moment," she wrote.

"People ask me about our relationship, and I still can’t figure out what I should answer? Sister, friend, blessing or what? All I know is you’re a source of my happiness and my strength."

The post was finished off by a few photos of the besties sharing some lovely moments together.

Mehwish Hayat ravishes in red in latest snap

Dua Lipa gets emotional over ‘Future Nostaliga’ stream success

Ayeza Khan puts beauty on display in latest snap

Johnny Depp’s ‘evil banishing’ post draws eerie: 'Despise evil and ungodliness'

Lewis Capaldi announces plans to curate album fit for critics

BTS’s Suga opens up about the origin behind his affinity to the guitar

Sir Elton John gears up for his Netflix documentary

Miley Cyrus sheds light on her relationship rules in the covid-19 era

Princess Diana's wedding dress designer reveals 'horrific' wardrobe mishap

Prince William was right to have qualms about Meghan Markle: Robert Lacey

Eminem speaks about siding with Chris Brown after he assaulted Rihanna

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde kept romance under wraps thanks to James Corden

