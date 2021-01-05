Can't connect right now! retry
Police nab robber impersonating as online food supplier

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 05, 2021

The alleged culprit introduced himself as someone who runs an online food business. Photo: Geo. tv/File
  • A man impersonating as an online food supplier was nabbed by Ferozeabad police
  • The police also recovered a bag and a pistol from the arrested man
  • Police said the accused confessed to 21 street crimes

KARACHI: Police on Tuesday arrested a street criminal impersonating as an online food supplier who approached people and lied to them about running an online food business in the metropolis.

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East Karachi Sajid Amir Sadoozi, a man wearing a food vendor's uniform was nabbed by the Ferozeabad police. The police also recovered a bag and a pistol from the arrested man, who has been identified as Abdul Rauf.

The alleged culprit lied to people about running an online food business, saying that he provides ready-to-eat food to several households. After his arrest, police said the accused confessed to committing 21 street crimes.

