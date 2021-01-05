BTS’s V sheds light on the process behind creating ‘Blue & Grey’

BTS’s V found healing and consolation within the song Blue & Grey due to its therapeutic properties.

According to Koreaboo, he was quoted saying, “I wrote 'Blue & Grey' during my hardest times. It was a time when I debated on whether or not I should continue this career.”

“It seemed difficult to enjoy work and the road I was on seemed meaningless. It felt like I was in a tunnel and I couldn’t see the exit. I think it’s correct to say that I couldn’t see the path that I was supposed to be on.”

"It was during a time when work was really hard. I am someone that likes to work when I am happy and want to show my best to my fans but there were so many things I had to do. I’m a laid-back person, but because things got so hectic, I became broken. So it was very difficult for me and I thought about what was at the end of the road that I am currently on.”

V later went on to add, “Success is important, but I chose to be a singer to become happy but why wasn’t I happy now? That is how I started writing ‘Blue & Grey’.”

Near the end, he commented on how the song helped him heal his issues. “I once had a problem like this before. It was really difficult back then. But I couldn’t keep carrying these feelings with me, so I felt that these feelings could be the basis for something. So I kept writing my feelings in a note pad and used it to write lyrics.”

“As I continued to jot down notes, I thought about using it to write a song. After writing it, I felt a sense of accomplishment and I was able to let go a bit of my ‘Blue & Grey’. It was one of the ways for me to overcome my problems.”

While concluding he shared some helpful alternatives for those with struggling family members. “When someone is depressed, instead of just saying ‘cheer up’, it’s better to say ‘I see you are depressed these days’ or ‘You can’t feel better now just because someone says to cheer up’. The same goes for ‘Blue & Grey’.”

The feelings he wanted to convey through his curated masterpiece revolved around self-discovery and support. V aimed for fans to feel connected in times of struggle and know that when “You’re depressed, I am too. We are the same. Shall I talk about your feelings in your heart now?’ You want to me happy now, right? In the midst of all this, something keeps coming at you like a wave, doesn’t it?’ These are the things I wanted to convey in my song.”