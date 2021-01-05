Tom Holland hilariously fails ‘dry January’ resolution

Tom Holland folded barely 12 hours into his New Year’s resolution and the internet is in fit over his candid splendor.

The Spiderman actor made his confession on Twitter underneath a tweet from English comedian, broadcaster and author Dominic Holland.

Dominic’s tweet read, “Called time on dry January embarrassingly early but we have a full house - it’s cold and dark outside...”

Only a couple of hours after Dominic made his own confession did Holland jump in for moral support and admit, “I was doing really well.... for about 12 hours [laughing emoji]”

Check it out below:



