PPSC paper leak: Anti-Corruption Establishment makes headway in probe

ACE officials arrest PPSC Bahawalpur's assistant director Furqan Ahmed

Furqan met paper's buyers along with a suspect Ghanzafar, say officials

Officials say that raids are being conducted to arrest suspects

LAHORE: Punjab's Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Tuesday made headway in the probe of the leaked Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) exam paper.



The ACE officials said that PPSC Bahawalpur's Assistant Director Furqan Ahmed had been arrested after a suspect, Fahad Ali, had identified him.

The officials said that Furqan would meet the exam paper's buyers along with a suspect from the finance department, Ghanzafar.

A day earlier, ACE officials said that one of the suspects, arrested in connection with leaking PPSC's exam, had transferred files to a USB device.



The authority had arrested four suspects "red-handed just two hours before the exams for 58 Tehsildars posts were scheduled to be conducted".

ACE officials said the investigation revealed that a junior computer operator at the Commission, identified as Waqar Akram, would steal exam papers and transfer the files to a USB drive. "Out of the four people arrested in relation to the scandal, two of them are important members of the gang."

While Akram stole exam papers, Ghazanfar, his accomplice and an employee in the commission's finance department, would sell them. Ghazanfar is also a law student at Punjab University.



The authority said it recovered candidates' roll number slips, past papers, and cash from the accused's room.

An MPhil student, Gohar Ali, has also been detained in the case while a clerk, named Umar Farooq, was fired after allegations of corruption against him were proven.

PPSC paper leak

On December 26, candidates staged a protest outside the Punjab Public Service Commission's (PPSC) examination centres, alleging that serious errors had taken place in the exam and that the paper was leaked beforehand.

A candidate appearing for the position of lecturer said that jobs for the profession had already been handed out to people. "By holding examinations, the [PPSC] is only doing a formality," he said.

The test was held on December 20, following which a number of candidates took to Twitter to highlight their grievances and demanded that PPSC authorities look into the issue.

Punjab CM sets up inquiry committee

Two days ago, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar constituted an inquiry committee to investigate the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) exam paper leak.

The committee, led by CM's Inspection Team (CMIT) chairperson Ali Murtaza, has been tasked to submit a report in five days.



"The PPSC is a national organisation and nobody will be allowed to play with its reputation," the Punjab CM said.

"The CMIT team will expose the elements who are involved in paper leak scandal," he said, adding that officials supporting the gang responsible for the paper leak will also be brought to book and the PPSC's reputation protected.