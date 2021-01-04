Can't connect right now! retry
PPSC paper leak: Punjab CM sets up inquiry committee

Monday Jan 04, 2021

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. Photo: Geo.tv/ file
  • Inquiry committee to investigate PPSC exam paper leak
  • Punjab CM Usman Buzdar says no one allowed to play with the reputation of PPSC
  • Inquiry committee to submit report in five days

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has constituted an inquiry committee to investigate the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) exam paper leak.

The committee will be supervised by the CM's Inspection Team (CMIT) chairperson, Ali Murtaza. It will submit its report within five days.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) had arrested on Saturday a gang of four persons for allegedly leaking the PPSC examination papers.

The ACE investigation team said they had caught the four suspects red-handed just two hours before the paper for the 58 posts of Tehsildar, Consolidation/Hill Torrent Officer, Reader to Member Board of Revenue (BS-16) was scheduled to be conducted across Punjab.

As many as 103,487 candidates had applied for the competitive examination against the advertised 58 lucrative posts in the Punjab Revenue Department.

'Nobody allowed to play with reputation of PPSC'

The PPSC is a national organisation and nobody will be allowed to play with its reputation, the Punjab CM said.

"The CMIT team will expose the elements who are involved in paper leak scandal," he said, adding that officials supporting the gang responsible for the paper leak will also be brought to book and the PPSC's reputation protected.

Gang of four

Suspects were caught red-handed leaking papers two hours before the PPSC exam for the post of Tehsildar was scheduled to take place, according to the Punjab anti-corruption watchdog.

A three-member special investigation team had been formed to probe the incident. Other papers for posts other than the Tehsildar were also leaked by the gang.

