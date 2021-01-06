Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 06 2021
Prince Harry calls off plans to travel to UK ahead of Megxit talks with Queen Elizabeth

Wednesday Jan 06, 2021

Prince Harry has 'not yet attempted to contact Queen Elizabeth to arrange a meeting

Prince Harry will no longer be travelling to the UK to meet Queen Elizabeth.

The sudden change in plans has come after the COVID-19 restrictrions tightened in England.

In light of the current scenario, the Duke of Sussex will not travel back home to seek and extension on Megxit deal review.

As per royal sources, Harry has “not yet attempted to contact” his grandmother to arrange a meeting, but was expected to come up with a solution in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, it is said that the Queen will have a closer look at all the commercial deals Harry and Meghan have been involved in.

Courtiers are taking a “renewed in-depth look at the couple’s business deals” to see if they are in line with the Queen’s values, confirmed sources.

