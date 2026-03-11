 
Cillian Murphy shares anecdote about casting Barry Keoghan in 'Peaky Blinders'

Cillian Murphy, Barry Keoghan had known each other since 'Dunkirk'

March 11, 2026

Cillian Murphy has revealed how did he get Barry Keoghan to play his son in the Peaky Blinder: The Immortal Man.

The 49-year-old has returned as Tommy Shelby in the new film directed by Tom Harper. It features the Saltburn actor as Erasmus Duke Shelby, son of Tommy.

Recently, Murphy appeared for a chat at Late Night with Seth Meyers, where he was asked to explain how he cast Keoghan for the role.

The Oppenheimer actor before saying anything laughed and said, “(Barry) tells this anecdote way better than I do.”

The Crime 101 actor earned the role by simply texting “Happy Father’s Day” to Cillian.

The Irish actor revealed, “So, okay, it was Father’s Day. We know each other since Dunkirk. He was only a kid then. And so, he texted me on Father’s Day. I had forgotten it was Father’s Day or nobody had let me know it was Father’s Day.”

He went on to say, “Barry texted me very kindly and very nicely and he said, ‘hey, Cil, how you doing?”, instantly Cillian got into thinking that he should probably offer him the role.

“I texted him back and said, “How you you wanna play my son in Peaky Blinders. And there was a sort of you know when you can see people are typing.” The Eternals actor accepted that offer immediately.

Peaky Blinders movie also features Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth and Stephen Graham. 

