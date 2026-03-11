Princess Andre claps back at trolls criticising mum Katie Price's skinny look

Katie Price-the former glamour model recently married for the fourth time

Princess Andre shared her complaints about followers who trolled her mother, Katie Price, over her dramatic weight loss in season two of her ITV show Princess Diaries on Tuesday night.

The rising star, 18, is giving a sneak peek into her personal life after growing up in the spotlight with parents Katie Price and Peter Andre, who split when she was two years old.

In one scene, she was seen chatting with her close pal Heidi, the daughter of Kerry Katona about her mum Katie and her recent weight loss.

During the scene she told Heidi about her feelings regarding the situation, saying: 'I feel bad for mum as she is not the most happy with herself, people all slate her for how she looks.

'I posted a vid of her out shopping the other day and the comments made me feel sick. I've never seen anything like it.

'We've all told her she looks skinny but why do other people have a right to comment on it. The amount of hate she got was awful.'

Princess also spoke about her feelings regarding plastic surgery after Katie's well documented history of going under the knife.

She said: 'I'm not against surgery but not now, I don't want it. You have to let your body develop at this stage.'

Back in January, Katie said she was seeking medical advice after being left 'horrified' by photos of her 'gaunt' appearance.

Meanwhile, the former glamour model recently married for the fourth time, tying the knot with Dubai businessman Lee Andrews in January, just 10 days of meeting him.

However, her marriage to Lee reportedly left her family in shock, with some said to be upset about her decision.

Later, her children, Princess and Junior Andre revealed they discovered the news in their family WhatsApp group chat, branding the relationship 'weird' and admitting they have yet to meet him.