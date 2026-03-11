Miley Cyrus channels Hannah Montana in 20 years reuniting with dad Billy Ray

Miley Cyrus is revisiting her Hannah Montana roots for the first time in two decades, and she's brought her dad Billy Ray along for the ride.

The 33-year-old posted footage on Tuesday from an upcoming anniversary special marking 20 years since Hannah Montana first premiered on Disney Channel.

The trailer opens with Cyrus walking back onto the show's iconic set for the first time in years, taking in the familiar surroundings with a quiet "Wow."

She is later seen rifling through a rack of original Hannah Montana costumes alongside her mum Tish Cyrus, and at one point appears to don Hannah's signature blonde wig, striking the character's classic finger-to-lips shushing pose for the camera.

"This feels like home to me," she says at one point in the clip.

Perhaps the most talked-about moment in the trailer is the appearance of her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, 64.

The father-daughter duo are seen bumping bods and smiling together, a notably warm image given the very public strain that has characterised their relationship in recent years.

The pair's difficulties began in the aftermath of Billy Ray and Tish's divorce.

Miley addressed the family tensions in a 2025 social media post, in which she set the record straight on reports about her relationship with her mum and spoke directly about where things stood with her father.

"My dad and I have had our challenges over the years," she wrote at the time. "Now, in my 30s, family is my priority above all else. I'm at peace knowing bridges have been built and time has done a lot of healing."

The trailer also teases a sit-down interview as part of the special. The Hannah Montana 20th anniversary special airs on Disney+ on 24th March.