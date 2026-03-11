Rihanna's Beverly Hills home shooting: Court passes judgement for suspect

Ivanna Ortiz, the woman accused of opening fire on Rihanna's Beverly Hills home while the singer was inside, has been formally charged with attempted murder, and now faces the possibility of a life sentence.

Ortiz, 35, appeared at a Los Angeles County courthouse on Tuesday for an arraignment and plea hearing, arriving in a blue jumpsuit with her hair styled into two blonde braids.

In addition to the attempted murder charge, she faces nine counts of assault with a firearm, two counts of shooting into an inhabited dwelling, and one count of shooting at a motor vehicle.

She did not enter a plea during the brief hearing, and her scheduled arraignment date has been set for 26th March.

Details that emerged in court on Tuesday painted a far more alarming picture of the incident than was initially reported.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman revealed at a press conference following the hearing that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were both inside an airstream trailer parked in the couple's driveway when bullets came through the windshield.

Rihanna's mother and the couple's three young children, RZA, 3, Riot Rose, 2, and five-month-old Rocki Irish Mayers, were inside the main house at the time, along with two members of staff.

The singer's front security gate was also struck. It was further revealed in court that a neighbouring home was hit during the shooting, with two people inside at the time.

Ortiz, a Florida native, allegedly fired ten shots from an AR-15-style rifle at the property in broad daylight at around 1:21 p.m. on Sunday.

Her bond has since been reduced from its original $10.225 million to $1.8 million, and she has been ordered to stay away from both Rihanna and Rocky.

Hochman confirmed that given the charges, Ortiz could face a life sentence if convicted.

Following her arrest, Page Six also uncovered a prior criminal record showing she had previously been arrested for domestic violence in connection with an alleged attack on her ex-husband.

Tuesday's court appearance was Ortiz's first public sighting since her arrest.