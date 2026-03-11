Sheryl Underwood extended olive brand to ex cohost Sharon Osbourne

Sheryl Underwood has revealed she reached out to Sharon Osbourne following the death of Ozzy Osbourne last year, an olive branch extended despite the pair's notorious on-air clash on The Talk in 2021 that effectively ended both their time on the show.

Underwood, 62, made the disclosure during a Tuesday appearance on The View, where hosts broke down the original argument with her in detail.

"I still believe there's some love between me and Sharon Osbourne. I tried to reach out when Ozzy passed," she said.

"I love her. Sometimes you find out, your coworkers, your colleagues … you hope that it doesn't get as big. I'm going to be honest with you, you don't sit next to somebody for that amount of time and don't have no love."

Ozzy died in July 2025 at the age of 76 from cardiac arrest, coronary artery disease, and complications related to Parkinson's disease.

Underwood also admitted she held back from leaving a voicemail when she tried to make contact, wary of how it might be used.

"I was afraid to leave a voicemail because in the business we're in, your voicemail will show up somewhere or be misunderstood," she explained.

The original falling-out stemmed from a heated 2021 on-air discussion about Meghan Markle's claims of racial mistreatment within the royal family, during which Sharon voiced support for Piers Morgan's defence of the royals.

Underwood recalled telling both Morgan and Sharon: "Ya'll got to get off Meghan Markle. We will not let you drag her because her mama is from Windsor Hills. Meghan is in Windsor Palace."

Reflecting on it now, she offered a measured take.

"I sat next to her for years and I do believe that when she's hurt, she's really hurt and maybe there's some things that both of us could've done differently," she said.

Underwood went further, expressing openness to a public reconciliation and even calling out potential mediators by name.

"I haven't done everything right but if somebody could pull us together … Howard Stern, pull us together," she told The View hosts.

The road to any reconciliation is complicated, however.

Sharon apologised to Underwood by text in the days after their on-air row, but revealed in a 2024 appearance on The Sage Steele Show that the apology was made reluctantly at her child's urging.

She also claimed that despite having the apology documented on her phone, Underwood subsequently denied ever receiving one.