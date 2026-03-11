 
Geo News

Michelle Keegan gets praise from mother in law Carol Wright amid feud rumours

Carol is the mother of former TOWIE star Mark Wright and mother-in-law of Michelle Keegan

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 11, 2026

Michelle Keegan has received a compliment from her mother-in-law Carol Wright
Michelle Keegan has received a compliment from her mother-in-law Carol Wright amid reports there is tension in their relationship and that she is a 'mother-in-law from hell.' 

The former Coronation Street star, 38, took to her social media to share a sneak peek into her talk she did with SkyTV for International Women's Day as well as a trip to London to the recording studio.

Posing in a denim look, the actress wrote: 'It was an honour to be asked to talk to today at @skytv headquarters to celebrate the importance of International Women’s day 2026 alongside @sophyridge.'

Carol, 65, who is the mother of former TOWIE star Mark Wright, took to the comment section to say 'well done.' 

Despite the positive interaction between the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law the fans shared their thoughts, writing: 'how ironic,' as the exchange came after Carol and her daughters Jessica Wright and Natalya Wright had to issue a grovelling apology over comments they made on their podcast Wright At Home. 

Carol suffered backlash for claiming thong bikinis and those who wear them are 'gross and unattractive'. 

Friends claim the comments were a thinly veiled dig at Michelle, who manages her own Orfila Bee swimwear range and typically fills her Instagram platform with bikini content.

A source told The Sun: 'To put it bluntly, Carol is the textbook mother-in-law from hell. She is completely obsessed with her sons and is your stereotypical possessive boy mum.

'The tension between Carol and Michelle is very subtle. Carol thinks she’s having a subtle dig, but Michelle sees straight through her, and everything is noted.' 

Meanwhile, separate sources say the comments were aired at the worst possible time, with Michelle and Mark celebrating their daughter's first birthday in March.   

