Katie Price breaks silence with surprise appearance on Princess Andre's show

Katie Price has finally made her much-awaited appearance in her daughter Princess Andre's The Princess Diaries after previously being banned.

The former glamour model,47, appeared via FaceTime as the show returned for its second series last night on ITV2.

In one scene, Princess was joined by her older brother Junior, 20, for a shopping trip.

She was searching for a dress to wear to a special Tatler event that took place last November.

Standing in the dressing room with a gold dress on, Princess decided to ring her former glamour model mum for some much-needed advice.

In a VT clip, Princess said: 'So last time I went on the red carpet, my mum was not a fan mine and Junior’s outfits.'

'This time I’m going to give her a ring and I’m going to get her opinions before she sees it pictured in the press tomorrow.'

During the scene, Princess sought advice from her mother as she explained about the Tatler event and asked what dress she should wear.

Princess said: 'They’ve invited me to their party and I need to find a dress and you probably know what’s best.' Katie said: 'You need something fashionable, trendy.'

Princess responded: 'On the invitation it said cocktail dress.'

But Katie advised: 'But you’re only 18, so you don’t want to go in a frumpy cocktail dress.'

The influencer then showed her famous mum other options, including a black and sequin mini dress.

Later, Princess showed her mum the gold strapless maxi dress she was wearing, which received Katie's approval.

Princess then tried it on the dress and gave Junior a first look.

Her brother sweetly said: 'That’s cute.'

And it looks like Princess took her mum’s advice, as The Princess Diaries, which launched on ITV last year, follows the life of Princess as she carves out a career in showbiz, and featured her dad Peter Andre, stepmum Emily MacDonagh and brother Junior.

Katie was noticeably absent from the show and said she was banned from filming at the request of Princesses management, who also manage Peter.

However, in January a source has told The Sun that Katie would be involved in the series this time round.