Michael J. Fox reunites with 'An American President' co-star Michael Douglas

Geo News Digital Desk
March 11, 2026

It’s a mini An American President reunion!

Michael J. Fox and Michael Douglas posed together for an iconic snapshot 31 years the film’s debut

Over three decades after sharing the screen, Fox, 64, took to his Instagram to delight fans with a photo of the duo.

He captioned the post, "Another Cali reunion. My American President.”

The image captured the two actors sitting next to one another with a fireplace in the background at what appears to be a restaurant.

The comments section flooded with warm and supportive messages from the fans, with one raving, “Two absolute legends !!!!!![fire emoji].”

Another gushed, “What a great rendezvous!!!”

“Absolutely one of those perfect movies,” a third praised their performance in the film. “Everything….each one of you…hilarious, heartwarming, and smart.”

“The American president is my comfort movie. Thank you both. And thank you Rob,” a fourth added, referring to late Rob Reiner who produced the movie.

An American President premiered in 1995 and featured Douglas, 81, as widowed U.S. President Andrew Shepherd, who falls in love with a beautiful lobbyist named Sydney Ellen Wade (played by Annette Bening).

Fox, meanwhile, plays Lewis Rothschild, a staffer to the president.

Notably, the movie was nominated for five Golden Globes and one Oscar, for best score.

