Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Blake Shelton responds to backlash on ‘Minimum Wage’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 06, 2021

American country musician Blake Shelton had stirred chaos earlier after the release of his song, Minimum Wage.

And now, the singer has responded to the backlash that he received through a subtle way by thanking fellow artists who came forth to defend him.

“When your fans, @RonnieDunn and @sammyhagar have your back it's gonna be a good year. Bring it on, 2021," he tweeted.

Ronnie Dunn had turned to social media earlier to defend Shelton in a lengthy post. "The 'beef' is yet another of those misguided social issue (cultural scams) that are concocted to further divide this country," wrote the Brooks & Dunn member.

"Now, they want to attack country singers for being successful. I slept on a mattress on the floor in a musician friend's spare bedroom and played BEER JOINTS / DIVE BARS for years before I ever made a $100. Most country singers pay dues and go through things to become successful that no sane human being would,” added Dunn.

For the unversed, Shelton’s new track was labelled ‘tone-deaf’ by netizens soon after its music video was shared by the singer during his virtual appearance on NBC’s New Year’s Eve special.

As per country music blog Taste of Country, the track is about Shelton and his fiancée, Gwen Stefani.

After the track saw the light of days, social media users started blasting the singer for one line of the song in particular, that went: "Girl, your love can make a man feel rich on minimum wage."

Commenting on that, one user wrote: "A mega-millionaire romanticizing minimum wage is peak 2020.”

“I’m sure his intentions were good with that song ‘minimum wage’, but comparing love to monday and minimum wage is a bit tone def considering the state our country is in. Lost job and wages. Some people are living off of minimum wage,” said another user.

More From Entertainment:

Ayesha Omar gives her 'humble two bits' to moral-policing trolls on social media

Ayesha Omar gives her 'humble two bits' to moral-policing trolls on social media
The Weeknd debuts drastically-altered face in his new music video

The Weeknd debuts drastically-altered face in his new music video
Meghan Markle ‘unbothered’ by sister’s explosive book about her

Meghan Markle ‘unbothered’ by sister’s explosive book about her
Patty Jenkins warred with Warner Bros. execs to make ‘Wonder Woman’ happen

Patty Jenkins warred with Warner Bros. execs to make ‘Wonder Woman’ happen
Tanya Roberts dead at 65, a day after premature death reports

Tanya Roberts dead at 65, a day after premature death reports
Dr. Dre hospitalised after suffering brain aneurysm

Dr. Dre hospitalised after suffering brain aneurysm

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian divorce: The real reason they parted ways

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian divorce: The real reason they parted ways
Meghan Markle uses new name in Archewell audio for Spotify

Meghan Markle uses new name in Archewell audio for Spotify

Grammys 2021 moved to March 21, confirms Recording Academy

Grammys 2021 moved to March 21, confirms Recording Academy
Prince William refused to eat with Prince Harry after shocking royal exit announcement

Prince William refused to eat with Prince Harry after shocking royal exit announcement
Prince Harry calls off plans to travel to UK ahead of Megxit talks with Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry calls off plans to travel to UK ahead of Megxit talks with Queen Elizabeth
Meghan Markle's eerie habit while being drunk revealed

Meghan Markle's eerie habit while being drunk revealed

Latest

view all