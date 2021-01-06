JoJo Siwa addresses criticism regarding controversial board game

YouTuber JoJo Siwa addressed comments from angry fans over the questionable Nickelodeon board game called JoJo’s Juice.

The 17-year-old took to Instagram and Tik Tok to share how it was not her intention for the game, targeted for ages six and above, to be "inappropriate".

"Over the weekend, it has been brought to my attention by my fans and followers on TikTok that my name and my image have been used to promote this board game that has some really inappropriate content," the Boomerang singer said.

"Now when companies make these games, they don't run every aspect by me, so I had no idea of the types of questions that were on these playing cards."

"Now when I first saw this I was really, really, really upset about how gross these questions were and so I brought it to Nickelodeon's attention immediately. And since then they have been working to get this game to stop being made and also pulled from all shelves wherever it's being sold."

The Dance Moms alum said that she would "never, ever, ever would have approved or agreed" to a game which reportedly questioned on topics regarding nudity and being arrested.

The internet sensation concluded her video on a positive note by saying, "I love you all so much. Thank you for bringing this to my attention so that way I can put a stop to it and get it fixed immediately."

Take a look:







