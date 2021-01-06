Emma Roberts’s ‘wild experiences’ with motherhood unearthed

Emma Roberts is one of Hollywood’s hit A-listers and recently, sources from within the industry began spilling the beans behind her excitement over motherhood.



All of which has been discussed at length by an insider close to the couple and Us Weekly magazine. According to the source, “Both parents are thrilled and mother and baby are doing well.”

This news comes shortly after Roberts herself admitted to finding motherhood a “wild experience” according to IANS. At the time the American Horror Story actress claimed, “That’s become such a loaded question in 2020. Long story short: I am hungry and tired.”

“Food and sleep do not abide by the normal laws when you’re pregnant. But I’m healthy, which is the thing I’m most grateful for. To see my body change inside and out so drastically has been a wild experience. Surprising and beautiful."

"It's been really an interesting time in the world to be pregnant right now. It’s definitely caused a lot of introspection, but I think it's been amazing to really sit with myself and really turn inward in a way I never have before and be still. That's been really nice, and I feel really grateful to have gotten to do that.”

“To not just be running from one appointment to the next or one job to the next. I’ve really had to be present with myself, and that's been - some days you wanna crawl out of your skin, but other days you feel really good and really grateful."