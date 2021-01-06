BTS’s Suga touches on the ‘sheer emptiness’ on stage after shoulder surgery

Can't connect right now! retry
BTS’s Suga touches on the ‘emptiness’ he saw on stage after he was barred from promotional activities after shoulder surgery

The singer shed light on his true feelings during an interview with Weverse magazine. 

There he was quoted saying that its “Not necessarily because I’m not there but because something that should be there is missing.”

During the length of his recuperation Suga was so uneasy with everything that he turned back towards his hobbies to pass the time.

He concluded by saying, “I felt so frustrated that I tried out new things. I even watched movies I didn’t’ watch. I started playing the guitar lately and I’m having this urge to broaden my scope of music. And since my interest in the music industry in the U.S. grew, I’m getting prepared, studying English and all.”

