Wednesday Jan 06 2021
BTS’s ‘Dynamite’ claims the title of ‘longest-running Top 10 song’

BTS’s Dynamite continues to make shockwaves across the globe and reportedly has now become the ‘longest-running’ Top 10 song due to its Billboard success.

January 2021 marks the 13th non-consecutive week in a row that Dynamite grabbed its place on the Top 10 charts and beat out PSY’s 12 non-consecutive 2012 hit Gangnam Style for the title.

Even its Digital Song Sales record sits at 45,000 sales during the tracking week and according to past reports, is currently up by 183 percent. 


