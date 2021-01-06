Seema Khan weighs in on the nepotism debate: ‘It applies to every field’

Seema Khan, Sohail Khan’s wife recently shed light on her thoughts regarding nepotism and also gave a rather candid account of the skill that one needs to succeed in the industry.

She touched on the topic during her interview with Hindustan Times. There she not only discussed the un-favoring atmosphere surrounding the industry but was also quoted saying, “Talent has to speak. We have actors in the industry, who’ve hailed from big families, who haven’t made it, including my own husband.”

“Nepotism doesn’t mean you’re going to make it. At the end of the day, you’ve to be sincere, keep trying. It applies to every field in life. That’s the mantra I go by too, and told my son as well, whatever he does.”