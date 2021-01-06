Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Wednesday Jan 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Seema Khan weighs in on the nepotism debate: ‘It applies to every field’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 06, 2021

Seema Khan weighs in on the nepotism debate: ‘It applies to every field’

Seema Khan, Sohail Khan’s wife recently shed light on her thoughts regarding nepotism and also gave a rather candid account of the skill that one needs to succeed in the industry.

She touched on the topic during her interview with Hindustan Times. There she not only discussed the un-favoring atmosphere surrounding the industry but was also quoted saying, “Talent has to speak. We have actors in the industry, who’ve hailed from big families, who haven’t made it, including my own husband.”

“Nepotism doesn’t mean you’re going to make it. At the end of the day, you’ve to be sincere, keep trying. It applies to every field in life. That’s the mantra I go by too, and told my son as well, whatever he does.”

More From Bollywood:

Gauhar Khan sheds light on her reason for turning down OTT work

Gauhar Khan sheds light on her reason for turning down OTT work
Katrina Kaif wows fans with fitness video

Katrina Kaif wows fans with fitness video
Deepika Padukone reacts to Katrina Kaif's video

Deepika Padukone reacts to Katrina Kaif's video

Nawazuddin Siddiqui opens up about his true thoughts on OTT platforms

Nawazuddin Siddiqui opens up about his true thoughts on OTT platforms
NCB summons Arjun Rampal’s sister Komal Rampal in drug case

NCB summons Arjun Rampal’s sister Komal Rampal in drug case
Deepika Padukone on how she realized Ranveer Singh was ‘the one’

Deepika Padukone on how she realized Ranveer Singh was ‘the one’
Deepika Padukone takes a trip down memory lane on 35th birthday

Deepika Padukone takes a trip down memory lane on 35th birthday
Ali Abbas Zafar posts loved-up photos with wife

Ali Abbas Zafar posts loved-up photos with wife
Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor remembers her father-in-law on his 80th birthday anniversary

Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor remembers her father-in-law on his 80th birthday anniversary
Katrina Kaif extends sweet wishes to Deepika Padukone on her 35th birthday

Katrina Kaif extends sweet wishes to Deepika Padukone on her 35th birthday
Salman Khan’s brothers Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan booked for violating Covid-19 norms

Salman Khan’s brothers Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan booked for violating Covid-19 norms
Janhvi Kapoor purchases new lavish home for whopping 39 crore in Mumbai

Janhvi Kapoor purchases new lavish home for whopping 39 crore in Mumbai

Latest

view all