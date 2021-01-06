Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Ertugrul's Aslihan Hatun shares a message for Pakistani fans

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 06, 2021

Turkish actress Gulsim Ali on Wednesday shared a message for Pakistani fans who are watching "Dirilis:Ertugrul" on state-run TV.

Taking to Instagram, the actress, who plays Aslihan Hatun in the historical TV series, shared a picture and said she will "have another news" for her Pakistan fans very soon. 

Her Instagram post came days after the Pakistan Television started airing the third season in which her character is introduced. 

Gulsim Ali wrote, "And finally the expected moment came . dear "Ertuğrul Ghazi” audience, are you ready to meet Aslıhan Hatun. As of today, the 3rd season, which is the season that I liked the most , started broadcasting on Pakistani TV. Have a good time.I will have another news to please you very soon, incredibly excited, stay tuned."


More From Entertainment:

'Vikings' final season released on Netflix

'Vikings' final season released on Netflix

The time Princess Diana ate only salmon for weeks, reveals chef

The time Princess Diana ate only salmon for weeks, reveals chef
Prince Charles hated when Princess Diana ‘made a scene’ by fainting in public

Prince Charles hated when Princess Diana ‘made a scene’ by fainting in public
Machine Gun Kelly film featuring Lil Huddy to release on January 15

Machine Gun Kelly film featuring Lil Huddy to release on January 15
Kate Middleton once awkwardly emailed her friends to call her Catherine

Kate Middleton once awkwardly emailed her friends to call her Catherine

BTS’s ‘Dynamite’ claims the title of ‘longest-running Top 10 song’

BTS’s ‘Dynamite’ claims the title of ‘longest-running Top 10 song’
Eminem's mentor issues statement from hospital

Eminem's mentor issues statement from hospital

Minal Khan shares touching snap with sister Aiman Khan, late father

Minal Khan shares touching snap with sister Aiman Khan, late father
Mira Sethi’s novel joins Vogue 2021’s ‘most anticipated’ list

Mira Sethi’s novel joins Vogue 2021’s ‘most anticipated’ list
BTS’s Suga touches on the ‘sheer emptiness’ on stage after shoulder surgery

BTS’s Suga touches on the ‘sheer emptiness’ on stage after shoulder surgery
Emma Roberts’s ‘wild experiences’ with motherhood unearthed

Emma Roberts’s ‘wild experiences’ with motherhood unearthed
JoJo Siwa addresses criticism regarding controversial board game

JoJo Siwa addresses criticism regarding controversial board game

Latest

view all