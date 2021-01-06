Ertugrul's Aslihan Hatun shares a message for Pakistani fans

Turkish actress Gulsim Ali on Wednesday shared a message for Pakistani fans who are watching "Dirilis:Ertugrul" on state-run TV.

Taking to Instagram, the actress, who plays Aslihan Hatun in the historical TV series, shared a picture and said she will "have another news" for her Pakistan fans very soon.

Her Instagram post came days after the Pakistan Television started airing the third season in which her character is introduced.

Gulsim Ali wrote, "And finally the expected moment came . dear "Ertuğrul Ghazi” audience, are you ready to meet Aslıhan Hatun. As of today, the 3rd season, which is the season that I liked the most , started broadcasting on Pakistani TV. Have a good time.I will have another news to please you very soon, incredibly excited, stay tuned."



