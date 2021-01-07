Ali Rehman in isolation after positive Covid test

Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Jan 07, 2021

Pakistani actor Ali Rehman has tested positive for coronavirus and urged people to wear face mask to protect themselves from the virus.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the 'Parchi' actor, who is currently in isolation, confirmed the news with a heartfelt note, urging everyone to take protective measures and wear face mask to defeat the ongoing pandemic.

The actor wrote: "Despite being super careful and taking all precautions, I have unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19. I have informed everyone that I have come in contact with and Alhamdulillah they are all safe."

He continued: "Please keep me in your prayers and thoughts. Wear a mask and follow all SOPs for yourself and for those around you."

Ali Rehman is not the first Pakistani showbiz celebrity who fell prey to the coronavirus. Earlier, Mahira Khan and Neelum Munir contracted the novel virus and requested everyone to be safe and to follow all the SOPs.

