Thursday Jan 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Panic after details of Kate Middleton's wedding attire got public

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 07, 2021

 Kate Middleton was devastated that her secret was out

Kate Middleton wanted to have a perfect wedding, something which got ruined after a massive information about her dress got leaked.

According to reports, just days before the ceremony, features about Kate's dress got out to the public.

As reported by the Sunday Times, "A fashion source said that the dress will be a combination of Middleton's own design ideas and Burton's deep knowledge and understanding of high fashion."

Speaking on Channel 5 documentary Secrets of the Royal Dressmakers, expert Katie Nicholl claimed the future Duchess of Cambridge was devastated that her secret was out.

"Behind the scenes I think that caused tears at the Palace because Kate had done everything she could to keep the wedding dress a secret."

