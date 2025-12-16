George Clooney explains why he’s stepping away from romance roles

George Clooney is officially stepping away from romantic leading roles.

In an interview with The Daily Mail published on December 15, the 64-year-old actor said the decision came after a thoughtful conversation with his wife, Amal Clooney.

“I’ve been trying to go the route Paul Newman did: ‘OK, well, I’m not kissing a girl anymore,’” Clooney explained. Reflecting on aging, he added, “When I turned 60, I had a conversation with my wife… ‘But in 25 years, I’m 85 years old. It doesn’t matter how many granola bars you eat, that’s a real number.’”

Clooney has previously spoken openly about how age has changed his approach to acting. In a March appearance on 60 Minutes, he said, “Look, I’m 63 years old. I’m not trying to compete with 25-year-old leading men… I’m not doing romantic films anymore.”

The actor and Amal, who married in 2014, share 7-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella.

During a December 2025 appearance on the New Heights podcast with Travis and Jason Kelce, Clooney also made headlines by claiming he and Amal have never had an argument.

“Neither of us are going to win the argument, so why get in it?” he said. “I met this incredible woman… And I can’t believe how lucky I am, so what am I gonna fight about?”

Clooney also reflected on a role he still wishes he’d landed: Brad Pitt’s breakout part in Thelma & Louise. “I didn’t watch Thelma & Louise for years because I was annoyed,” he admitted, joking that Pitt still teases him about it.

Despite the missed opportunity, Clooney added, “When I saw it, I was, like, well it had to be that guy.”