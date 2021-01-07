Afghanistan asks Pakistan to return bodies of three Afghans executed in Machh tragedy

Shia Hazaras gather around coffins of victims after the killing of 11 workers of their community in Quetta on January 3, 2021. Photo: AFP

Pakistan asked to send back bodies of three Afghans killed in Machh

Letter written to Pakistan foreign affairs ministry

Bodies to be sent via Chaman Spin Boldak Corridor

ISLAMABAD: Afghanistan has requested Pakistan return the bodies of three Afghan nationals among the 10 coal miners brutally kidnapped and executed in Machh on January 3.

The Consulate General of Afghanistan wrote a letter to Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs to make the request, The News reported Thursday.

In a letter to the ministry's Camp Office in Quetta, the Consulate General said,



"As you know, in the terrorist incident that took place in [the] Machh area of Bolan district of Balochistan province by the anti-government and joint terrorists of the two countries seven Afghan citizens are among the victims," read the letter to the foreign ministry's Camp Office in Quetta.

The consulate-general said the heirs of the three martyrs have requested their bodies be transferred to Afghanistan.

"Therefore, your esteemed office is kindly requested to contact the relevant authorities to grant permission for transferring the mentioned three corpses via the Chaman Spin Boldak Corridor," the consulate-general wrote.

PM Imran Khan promises to visit Hazaras 'very soon'



Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday told the members of the Hazara community that he stands with them in their time of suffering and assured them he would visit "very soon" but asked them to bury their loved ones.

The prime minister took to Twitter to assure the Hazara families that lost their loved ones in Machh that he was cognizant of their "suffering and demands".

"We are taking steps to prevent such attacks in the future and know our neighbour is instigating this sectarian terrorism," said PM Imran. He told the Hazara families that he shares their pain and reminded them that he had come to them earlier as well and stood by them during their "time of suffering".

The prime minister assured them that he would visit them very soon to "offer prayers and condole with all the families personally".

"I will never betray my people's trust. Please bury your loved ones so their souls find peace," said PM Imran.

The tweets by the premier came as the Hazara families continue their sit-in following the brutal killing of 11 coal miners in Machh.