Thursday Jan 07 2021
Is The Weeknd’s ‘Save Your Tears’ about ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez?

Thursday Jan 07, 2021

The Weeknd became the talk of town after releasing his latest music video earlier this week.

While his dramatically-altered face itself became a topic of discourse, a major part of the fans started speculating that his new track, Save Your Tears, is about none other than his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez.

The rumours spiraled after an actor who had an uncanny resemblance to the Rare hit maker was hired for the music video of the song.

“Girl dancing looks like Selena…even sounds like he said her name,” wrote one user on YouTube.

“Am I the only one hearing ‘Selena’ [in] the background,” wrote another observant fan.

“Hold up… is ‘save your tears’ about selena?!? ‘i saw you in a crowded room’ abel PLEASEEEE #AfterHours,” a third chimed in.

