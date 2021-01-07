Machh tragedy: Maryam Nawaz, Bilawal Bhutto to visit Quetta today

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Photo Courtesy: Jang Urdu

Maryam Nawaz will arrive in Quetta with senior PML-N leaders



Bilawal Bhutto will be accompanied by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah



A delegation of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) will also leave for Quetta today



PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz along with other leaders of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will visit Quetta today to offer condolences to the affected families of the tragic Machh incident that took place last week.

The PML-N confirmed Maryam Nawaz will be visiting Quetta with other senior leaders of the party whereas Bilawal will be accompanied by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to the Quetta visit.

Besides, a delegation of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) will also leave Islamabad for Quetta today to show solidarity with the Hazara community.



The delegation will convey Maulana Fazlur Rehman's condolence message to the Hazara community members.

Tragic Machh incident

Earlier on Sunday, eleven colliers were killed and four others seriously injured after armed men opened fire at them at the Machh coalfield in Balochistan's Bolan district.

Police said armed men took the coal miners to nearby mountains where they shot them. At least 11 were confirmed dead and the injured were said to be in critical condition.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had condemned the incident, referring to it as a "cowardly inhumane act of terrorism".

"The families of the victims will not be left abandoned by the govt," he vowed.

CM Balochistan visits Hazara protest

A day earlier, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal had visited the protest camp of the Hazara families and urged them to bury the slain coal miners.

He had appealed to let go of the condition that they will only do so if Prime Minister Imran Khan visits them.

The visit came after talks between the government and members of the Hazara community to end the latter's sit-in following the brutal killing of coal miners in Machh ended inconclusively on Tuesday night, with the protesters persistent in saying they would not bury the dead till Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives at their camp.

Women and children attend Quetta protest

Members of the Hazara community have staged a continuous sit-in in Quetta in freezing temperatures to demand justice for the slain coal miners who were gunned down in Machh four days ago.

The bodies of the deceased have been kept where the community is staging its demonstration, on the Quetta-Sibi highway (Western Bypass), near Hazara Town.

Due to the presence of the protesters, the area is completely blocked off to traffic.