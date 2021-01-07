How Emma Stone feels about embracing motherhood

Hollywood actor Emma Stone recently became the talk of town after word got out about her pregnancy, months after she tied the knot with husband Dave McCary.

And now, a source spoke to E! News and dished the details of how the La La Land actor feels about embracing motherhood and starting a family with her husband.

The insider described her pregnancy experience and said that she is "very excited about her pregnancy and what's to come."

"She has always wanted a family and can't wait to be a mom. She's felt very lucky that she got to be at home during this period of time and wasn't working long days on set,” the source said.

They further claimed that Stone will be spending "most of her pregnancy at her home in Malibu."

"She loves being by the ocean and getting to spend time outdoors being active," they added.