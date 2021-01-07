Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jan 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Sugar prices in Karachi shoot up by Rs8 in three days

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 07, 2021

A Reuters file image of sugar.
  • In three days, sugar prices increase by Rs8
  • Commodity being sold at Rs88 in wholesale market
  • In retail market, it is being sold from Rs90-95 

The price of sugar in Karachi went up by Rs8 in the past three days, according to market sources.

The sources said that the sweetener is being sold at Rs88 in the wholesale market. As a result, sugar is available at high rates in the retail market.

The commodity is being sold from Rs90-95 in the port city's retail market, the sources said.

Meanwhile, citizens, lashing out at the government, termed the surge as its "failure".

Read more: Sugar prices skyrocket in the beginning of 2021

Hike by Rs5 two days ago

Two days ago, sugar prices rose by Rs5 per kilogramme.

The development came after Prime Minister Imran Khan praised his economic team for bringing down the price of sugar to Rs81 per kg a few days ago.

The price of sugar per kg went up in all major cities of the country, including Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, Multan, and Faisalabad.

Read more: 'Sugar being sold at lower price of Rs81 per kg'

A 100kg sugar sack was sold for Rs8,300 in Karachi's wholesale market. Thus, it was available at Rs83 per kg. Moreover, in the retail market, sugar was sold for Rs90 per kg.

According to sources, sugar prices went up by Rs11 per kg within a month. In some areas of Karachi, the sweetener was being sold for Rs100 per kg.

In Lahore, sugar was available for Rs85-90 per kg, while in Quetta, citizens were forced to buy sugar for Rs90 per kg. The same sugar was available at Rs80-85 per kg last month.

Read more: Govt slashes ex-mill price of sugar by Rs20/kg

In Multan and Faisalabad, sugar prices went up from Rs90 to Rs95 per kg.

More From Pakistan:

OGRA approves K-Electric's license to construct & operate pipeline for natural gas, RLNG

OGRA approves K-Electric's license to construct & operate pipeline for natural gas, RLNG
Pakistan to get COVID-19 vaccine by end of this month: parliamentary secretary

Pakistan to get COVID-19 vaccine by end of this month: parliamentary secretary
We live in a land where food is expensive, but blood comes cheap: Bilawal to Hazara community

We live in a land where food is expensive, but blood comes cheap: Bilawal to Hazara community
CTD arrests seven suspected terrorists in Sargodha

CTD arrests seven suspected terrorists in Sargodha
SAPM on Power Tabish Gauhar resigns: sources

SAPM on Power Tabish Gauhar resigns: sources
Pakistan successfully tests multi-launch rocket system Fatah-1: ISPR

Pakistan successfully tests multi-launch rocket system Fatah-1: ISPR
Compared to Pakistan, exports of India and Bangladesh saw negative growth for Nov/Dec: PM Imran Khan

Compared to Pakistan, exports of India and Bangladesh saw negative growth for Nov/Dec: PM Imran Khan
Lahore forgers steal millions from online bank account of DIG's wife

Lahore forgers steal millions from online bank account of DIG's wife
Here's how Pakistan users can participate in TikTok's new video competition

Here's how Pakistan users can participate in TikTok's new video competition
UHS announces new schedule of MBBS, BDS exams

UHS announces new schedule of MBBS, BDS exams
Balochistan CM Jam Kamal once again requests Hazaras to bury slain coal miners

Balochistan CM Jam Kamal once again requests Hazaras to bury slain coal miners
LNG terminal case: NAB seeks arrest warrants for former Pakistan premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

LNG terminal case: NAB seeks arrest warrants for former Pakistan premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Latest

view all