Sugar prices in Karachi shoot up by Rs8 in three days

In three days, sugar prices increase by Rs8

Commodity being sold at Rs88 in wholesale market

In retail market, it is being sold from Rs90-95

The price of sugar in Karachi went up by Rs8 in the past three days, according to market sources.



The sources said that the sweetener is being sold at Rs88 in the wholesale market. As a result, sugar is available at high rates in the retail market.

The commodity is being sold from Rs90-95 in the port city's retail market, the sources said.



Meanwhile, citizens, lashing out at the government, termed the surge as its "failure".

Hike by Rs5 two days ago



Two days ago, sugar prices rose by Rs5 per kilogramme.

The development came after Prime Minister Imran Khan praised his economic team for bringing down the price of sugar to Rs81 per kg a few days ago.

The price of sugar per kg went up in all major cities of the country, including Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, Multan, and Faisalabad.

A 100kg sugar sack was sold for Rs8,300 in Karachi's wholesale market. Thus, it was available at Rs83 per kg. Moreover, in the retail market, sugar was sold for Rs90 per kg.

According to sources, sugar prices went up by Rs11 per kg within a month. In some areas of Karachi, the sweetener was being sold for Rs100 per kg.

In Lahore, sugar was available for Rs85-90 per kg, while in Quetta, citizens were forced to buy sugar for Rs90 per kg. The same sugar was available at Rs80-85 per kg last month.

In Multan and Faisalabad, sugar prices went up from Rs90 to Rs95 per kg.