Bipasha Basu 'blessed' to be surrounded with family on birthday

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu celebrated her 42nd birthday in the most heartfelt way.

In an adorable video post on Instagram, the Raaz star said that she was surrounded by those that love her.

She also expressed gratitude over the birthday love she received adding that her wish for this year is health and happiness.

"Last year has been tough for the whole world and we were no exception to it. It’s been tough but when you have true love of family , friends and blessed with millions of people who love you selflessly ... all you can do is bow your head down in gratitude and be brave to face anything with this power of love," she wrote.

"I am truly a blessed person to have so much love and good wishes from all of you . My heartfelt wish on my birthday is for everyone’s health and happiness. God bless us all."

