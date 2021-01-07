Can't connect right now! retry
'Ab khel shuru': British envoy excited for England women's cricket team's tour to Pakistan

England's Anya Shrubsole celebrates after bowling India's Poonam Raut LBW. — Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
  • British High Commissioner expresses excitement over English women's cricket team deciding to tour Pakistan in October.
  • This will be the team's maiden tour to Pakistan.
  • The matches will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner on Thursday officially announced the England women's cricket team to tour Pakistan in October, saying that the initiative sends out a strong message: "girls everywhere can do anything they want to".

Taking to Twitter, the British envoy shared his excitement, announcing that the World Champion England Women’s Cricket Team will join the Men’s team October.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) earlier in the day announced that England's women's cricket team will tour Pakistan in October 2021 for two Twenty-20 Internationals and three One-Day Internationals in Karachi.

This will be the English women's team's maiden tour to Pakistan.

"England women will play the two T20Is as double-headers alongside their men’s team on 14 and 15 October, while the ODIs will be played on 18, 20 and 22 October," said the PCB in a statement.

The matches will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi.

