Dr. Dre’s home ransacked by burglars after rapper suffers brain aneurysm

Grammy award-winning rapper Dr. Dre was reportedly burglarized while he lay in his hospital bed as a result of a prior brain aneurysm.

A report on the attempted break-in was brought forward by TMZ and per its findings, the music producer’s Pacific Palisades property was broken into early Wednesday morning.

Sources close to the rapper claimed that security personal confronted the burglars before they could make it to the main structure and while the men attempted to flee, they were promptly caught and handed off to local authorities.

After the event unfolded, the rapper even took to Instagram to share a health update with fans and wrote, “Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!”



