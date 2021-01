In another case of "honour killing", a man allegedly axed his wife to death in Khairpur's Piryalo Town, police said Thursday.



After allegedly killing his wife, the suspect tried to flee, however, the police apprehended him.

During interrogation, the person, according to police, "confessed" to his crimes and said that he had killed his wife "for having an affair with another person".