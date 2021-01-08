Zayn Malik's new song announcement takes internet by storm

The song is titled 'Nobody is Listening' and is a part of Zayn Malik's forthcoming album 'Vibez'

Former One Direction band member Zayn Malik sparked frenzy after announcing his upcoming single.

On Thursday, Zayn teased his new song Vibez via a Twitter post and fans predict it is from his 'masterpiece' album.

The lyrics of the song are as follows: “Don’t keep me waiting/ I’ve been waiting all night to get closer/ And you already know I got it for ya,” the song’s chorus goes.

“You know the vibes, know the vibes, put it on ya/ If it movin’ too fast, we go slower/ Baby, lose it from me, mediocre/ You know the vibes, know the vibes.”

Zayn's Twitter announcement showed an empty auditorium and a stage with the curtains drawn.

According to Pop Crave, the song is titled Nobody is Listening and is a part of Zayn's forthcoming album Vibez which features 11 songs.

