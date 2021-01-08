Zayn Malik's new song announcement takes internet by storm

Friday Jan 08, 2021
Former One Direction band member Zayn Malik sparked frenzy after announcing his upcoming single.
On Thursday, Zayn teased his new song Vibez via a Twitter post and fans predict it is from his 'masterpiece' album.
The lyrics of the song are as follows: “Don’t keep me waiting/ I’ve been waiting all night to get closer/ And you already know I got it for ya,” the song’s chorus goes.
“You know the vibes, know the vibes, put it on ya/ If it movin’ too fast, we go slower/ Baby, lose it from me, mediocre/ You know the vibes, know the vibes.”
Zayn's Twitter announcement showed an empty auditorium and a stage with the curtains drawn.
According to Pop Crave, the song is titled Nobody is Listening and is a part of Zayn's forthcoming album Vibez which features 11 songs.