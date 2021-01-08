Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Jan 08 2021
Mehwish Hayat thanks fans, friends for wonderful birthday messages as she turns 33

Friday Jan 08, 2021

Mehwish Hayat thanks fans, friends for wonderful birthday messages as she turns 33

Pakistani superstar Mehwish Hayat, who celebrated her 33rd birthday on January 6, has extended gratitude to the fans and friends for wonderful birthday messages.

Sharing an adorable photo with friends, the Load Wedding actress wrote, “Thank you everyone for all wonderful birthday messages - your love means so much.”

“As I turn 33 the past year gave me opportunity to reflect, assess my life and see what really matters to me.”

“Work has been so full on, I’d forgotten the simple pleasures in life; getting my mother oiling my hair , beating my brothers and Nephew at video games, watching Netflix with my sister – all things that I’d missed. Believe me nothing in life is as important as family.”

“Let’s not let society dictate the way we want to lead our life. It is possible for a girl in her early 30’s to be totally happy without being married and with children. It'll happen when it will and not to some prescribed timetable.”

“Social media is great – it has really democratised freedom of speech like nothing else. But some have taken it as a licence to abuse and bully others. Others see it as an excuse to spread fake news and malicious gossip. Wiki giving my age does not make it true!,” she further said.

“The world was put on pause for us to reflect, how we come out of this is up to us. I, for one know the direction I need to take. My mother always teaches that we have to create our own destinies where ever that may lead. I will dare to dream and dare to dream big. Anything is possible if you believe!,” Mehwish added.

