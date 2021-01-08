Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Friday Jan 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Ali Abbas Zafar opens up about his secret wedding with Alicia

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 08, 2021

Ali Abbas Zafar opens up about his secret wedding with Alicia

Bollywood filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, who recently got married to Iranian-French model in a private ceremony, has opened up about secret wedding with Alicia.

Talking to Indian media, Ali Abbas Zafar said he got to know Alicia on the sets of Tiger Zindai Hai, adding that he kept pursuing her to marry him and she said ‘yes’ only last year.

Ali Abbas also said his parents, who are growing old wanted him to get married soon, therefore, he tied the knot on January 3, 2021, otherwise it was planned for 2022.

The filmmaker further disclosed that he introduced Alicia to his mother on Christmas 2020.

Alicia danced with Bollywood actress Disha Patani in song for film Bharat, which is also directed by Ali Zafar, E!Times reported.

Ali Abbas Zafar tied the knot in a private ceremony on January 3, 2021 and shared adorable photos on social media.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Zafar also shared love-up photo with wife with simple heart emoticon in the caption.

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans.

More From Bollywood:

Akshay Kumar shares new look from his next film ‘Bachchan Pandey’

Akshay Kumar shares new look from his next film ‘Bachchan Pandey’
Sunny Leone drops jaws in dazzling green jumpsuit

Sunny Leone drops jaws in dazzling green jumpsuit
Soon-to-be mother Kareena Kapoor drops jaws in latest snap

Soon-to-be mother Kareena Kapoor drops jaws in latest snap
Bipasha Basu 'blessed' to be surrounded with family on birthday

Bipasha Basu 'blessed' to be surrounded with family on birthday
Take a look Sonam Kapoor's self-care advice

Take a look Sonam Kapoor's self-care advice
Nora Fatehi was ‘reduced to tears’ after getting yelled at by a casting director

Nora Fatehi was ‘reduced to tears’ after getting yelled at by a casting director
Anushka Sharma gives an earful to paparazzi ‘invading’ her privacy

Anushka Sharma gives an earful to paparazzi ‘invading’ her privacy
Gauhar Khan sheds light on her reason for turning down OTT work

Gauhar Khan sheds light on her reason for turning down OTT work
Seema Khan weighs in on the nepotism debate: ‘It applies to every field’

Seema Khan weighs in on the nepotism debate: ‘It applies to every field’
Katrina Kaif wows fans with fitness video

Katrina Kaif wows fans with fitness video
Deepika Padukone reacts to Katrina Kaif's video

Deepika Padukone reacts to Katrina Kaif's video

Nawazuddin Siddiqui opens up about his true thoughts on OTT platforms

Nawazuddin Siddiqui opens up about his true thoughts on OTT platforms

Latest

view all