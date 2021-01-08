Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jan 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West at odds over Calabasas dream mansion: report

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 08, 2021

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West at odds over Calabasas dream mansion: report

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly at odds over ownership rights to their $60m dream Calabasas mansion according to reports.

News of this report came via Us Weekly and according to its sources, “Kim wants the divorce settlement finalized before formally filing. Settlement talks are ongoing. Kim wants to control the PR campaign of the divorce and she was blindsided by leaks about divorce reports.”

Even Page Six’s sources added that “Kim is trying to get Kanye to turn over the Calabasas house to her, because that's where the kids are based and growing up. That is their home.”

The main reason the “divorce is happening because Kim has grown up a lot. She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer, she is serious about her prison reform campaign. Meanwhile Kayne is talking about running for president and saying other crazy [expletive], and she's just had enough of it.”

More From Entertainment:

Priyanka Chopra lambasted over breaching Covid-19 rules with salon visit

Priyanka Chopra lambasted over breaching Covid-19 rules with salon visit
Miley Cyrus mourns the death of her pit bull Mary Jane: 'It's so lonely'

Miley Cyrus mourns the death of her pit bull Mary Jane: 'It's so lonely'
Nikki Bella opens up about her self-care decisions for 2021

Nikki Bella opens up about her self-care decisions for 2021
Kanye West grows ‘jealous’ of Kim Kardashian day by day: report

Kanye West grows ‘jealous’ of Kim Kardashian day by day: report
Kylie Jenner unfollows close friend Fai Khadra, others on Instagram

Kylie Jenner unfollows close friend Fai Khadra, others on Instagram
Mehwish Hayat thanks fans, friends for wonderful birthday messages as she turns 33

Mehwish Hayat thanks fans, friends for wonderful birthday messages as she turns 33
Mahira Khan sends birthday greetings to photographer and friend Babar Zaheer

Mahira Khan sends birthday greetings to photographer and friend Babar Zaheer
Prince Harry ashamed after Queen hands down his military titles to Charles and William

Prince Harry ashamed after Queen hands down his military titles to Charles and William

Zayn Malik's new song announcement takes internet by storm

Zayn Malik's new song announcement takes internet by storm
Meghan and Harry unaware of 'The Crown' fiasco before $100million Netflix deal?

Meghan and Harry unaware of 'The Crown' fiasco before $100million Netflix deal?

Meghan Markle vows to continue shining one year from Megxit

Meghan Markle vows to continue shining one year from Megxit

Prince Harry heartbreak: Duke felt isolated in California amid pandemic

Prince Harry heartbreak: Duke felt isolated in California amid pandemic

Latest

view all