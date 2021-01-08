Here are HEC's international scholarships whose deadlines are close by

Friday Jan 08, 2021
The Higher Education Commission Friday reminded candidates interested in applying for scholarships abroad that three of the programmes deadlines' were near.
Taking to Twitter, the HEC, said: "These #scholarship programmes are currently open/active for intake of September 2021 batch."
The scholarships include the Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarships, Commonwealth PhD Scholarships, and Chinese Government Scholarships, it said.
Read more about HEC scholarships here
Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarships — January 15
Commonwealth PhD Scholarships 2021 — January 18
Chinese Government Scholarships 2021 — January 18