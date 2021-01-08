Here are HEC's international scholarships whose deadlines are close by

The logo of the HEC. — File photo

The deadline to apply for Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarships is Jan 15

The deadline to apply for Commonwealth PhD Scholarships is Jan 18

The deadline to apply for Chinese Government Scholarships is Jan 18

The Higher Education Commission Friday reminded candidates interested in applying for scholarships abroad that three of the programmes deadlines' were near.



Taking to Twitter, the HEC, said: "These #scholarship programmes are currently open/active for intake of September 2021 batch."

The scholarships include the Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarships, Commonwealth PhD Scholarships, and Chinese Government Scholarships, it said.



Read more about HEC scholarships here

Deadlines to apply:

Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarships — January 15

Commonwealth PhD Scholarships 2021 — January 18

Chinese Government Scholarships 2021 — January 18