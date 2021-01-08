Can't connect right now! retry
Here are HEC's international scholarships whose deadlines are close by

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 08, 2021

The logo of the HEC. — File photo
  • The deadline to apply for Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarships  is Jan 15
  • The deadline to apply for Commonwealth PhD Scholarships is Jan 18
  • The deadline to apply for Chinese Government Scholarships is Jan 18 

The Higher Education Commission Friday reminded candidates interested in applying for scholarships abroad that three of the programmes deadlines' were near.

Taking to Twitter, the HEC, said: "These #scholarship programmes are currently open/active for intake of September 2021 batch."

The scholarships include the Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarships, Commonwealth PhD Scholarships, and Chinese Government Scholarships, it said.

Read more about HEC scholarships here

Deadlines to apply:

Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarships — January 15

Commonwealth PhD Scholarships 2021 — January 18

Chinese Government Scholarships 2021 — January 18 

