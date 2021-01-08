Cricket South Africa announces Test squad for series against Pakistan

Friday Jan 08, 2021
Cricket South Africa on Friday announced the Test squad for the upcoming tour to Pakistan.
The Proteas last toured Pakistan in 2007 when they won the two-match series 1-0. They will play two tests and three Twenty20 internationals later this month.
Quinton de Kock will be leading the Test team while the T20 squad will be announced next week.
The teams will travel commercially and enter into a period of quarantine in Karachi before commencing with training and intra-squad practice matches.
The first Test will start on January 26 in Karachi and the second will be held in Rawalpindi on February 4.
The squad is as follows:
Aiden Markram
Faf du Plessis
Dean Elgar
Kagiso Rabada
Dwaine Pretorius
Keshav Maharaj
Lungi Ngidi
Rassie van der Dussen
Anrich Nortje
Wiaan Mulder
Lutho Sipamla
Beuran Hendricks
Kyle Verreynne
Sarel Erwee
Keegan Petersen
Tabraiz Shamsi
George Linde
Daryn Dupavillon
Ottniel Baartman