Friday Jan 08 2021
By
Faizan Lakhani

Cricket South Africa announces Test squad for series against Pakistan

By
Faizan Lakhani

Friday Jan 08, 2021

  • Proteas touring Pakistan after 13 years
  • Quinton de Kock to lead Test team
  • T20 squad to be announced next week

Cricket South Africa on Friday announced the Test squad for the upcoming tour to Pakistan. 

The Proteas last toured Pakistan in 2007 when they won the two-match series 1-0. They will play two tests and three Twenty20 internationals later this month. 

Quinton de Kock will be leading the Test team  while the T20 squad will be announced next week. 

The teams will travel commercially and enter into a period of quarantine in Karachi before commencing with training and intra-squad practice matches.

The first Test will start on January 26 in Karachi and the second will be held in Rawalpindi on February 4. 

The squad is as follows:

Aiden Markram

Faf du Plessis

Dean Elgar

Kagiso Rabada

Dwaine Pretorius

Keshav Maharaj

Lungi Ngidi

Rassie van der Dussen

Anrich Nortje

Wiaan Mulder

Lutho Sipamla

Beuran Hendricks

Kyle Verreynne

Sarel Erwee

Keegan Petersen

Tabraiz Shamsi

George Linde

Daryn Dupavillon

Ottniel Baartman


