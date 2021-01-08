Can't connect right now! retry
Kashmir is Pakistan: Ertugrul actor Celal Ali

Celal Ali. — Instagram

  • Celal Ali plays the famous character from Resurrection: Ertugrul, Abdul Rahman Alp
  • Kashmir is part of Pakistan, says Celal Ali 
  • Ali was part of the delegation that met PM Imran Khan yesterday 

ISLAMABAD: Ertugrul actor Celal Ali, who plays the character of Abdul Rahman Alp in the hit Turkish television series, shared a post on Instagram where he said that Kashmir is a part of Pakistan. 

In a message for the "people of the brotherly crescent country" Celal said that the people of Turkey were standing with Pakistanis and were not only offering them greetings but also praying for them. 

The Turkish actor is part of the delegation that is visiting Pakistan and has held talks with Prime Minister Imran Khan and senior members of the Pakistani government. 

PM Imran Khan meets Ertugrul team

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday urged the Pakistani entertainment industry to take inspiration from the famous Turkish show and come up with a quality local production to provide the youth with a welcoming Ertugrul-like alternative of substandard and glamorized content.

Read more: PM Imran Khan meets Ertugrul's team, discusses Pak-Turk joint project

“If Pakistani film and drama industry presents quality local production, it will not only progress but also provide the youth with an alternative of substandard and glamorized content, which will be welcomed like that in the case of Ertugrul,” he had said.

The prime minister had expressed these views during a meeting here with the founding team of popular Turkish drama serial Ertugrul led by Kemal Tekden.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz, Kashmir Committee Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi, and the representatives of Turkish and Pakistan film industry were present in the meeting.

The meeting discussed in detail the proposed television series based on the role of renowned Sub-continent personality Turk Lala in the Khilafat Movement, to be produced through cooperation between Turkey and Pakistan.

