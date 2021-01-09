Can't connect right now! retry
Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan shares incredible snap with Turkish actress Devrim Ozkan

Turkish leading actress Esra Bilgic delighted fans as she shared latest photo with her co-actress Devrim Ozkan on Instagram Friday.

Esra, who's enthralling fans with her stellar performance in the second season of Turkish hit series 'Ramo', looks stunning in chic outfit with beautiful star Devrim in the picture.

Halime Sultan, who shot to fame with her outstanding performance in historical series 'Dirilis: Ertugrul', shared the smashing picture on Instagram ahead of the next episode of her romantic thriller 'Ramo'

In the photo, Esra looks ravishing with a touch of makeup. She let her locks cascade upon her shoulders for giving a perfect look to her personality.

Devrim Ozkan - best known for Vuslat (2019), Vatanim Sensin (2016) and Ramo (2020) - was also looking elegant in badge top and blue jeans.

Esra Bilgic has become a huge name in Pakistan soon after the broadcast of 'Dirilis: Ertugrul' on PTV. She is playing a different role in her crime drama 'Ramo'.

Ertugrul famed Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan's dazzling looks in 'Ramo' has also attracted huge applause from the people who want to see their favourite star in every role.

