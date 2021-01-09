Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor over the moon after reuniting with besties

'Reunited,' Kareena Kapoor captioned the picture with her besties

Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor is making sure she is enjoying the special days of her pregnancy alongside her best pals.



The starlet served major friendship goals in her latest Instagram upload wherein she can be seen having a great time with her besties, Malaika and Amrita Arora, Natasha Poonawala and Mallika Bhat.

In the picture, all the ladies smile warmly towards the camera, while dressed in casual yet chic attires.

"Reunited," Kareena captioned the picture. Referring to sister Karisma Kapoor, she wrote, "Missing Lolo @therealkarismakapoor."

Meanwhile, Kareena is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan.

The two share a son, Taimur Ali Khan, who is paparazzi's favourite star kid in B-town.