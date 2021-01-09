Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jan 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Did 'The Simpsons' predict the Capitol Hill riots in 1996?

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 09, 2021

Donald Trump protesters headed to the Capitol Hill earlier this week and wreaked havoc

The Simpsons is giving us the creeps once again after an old episode appears to be predicting the Capitol Hill riots.

The animated series that started almost 31 years ago, is infamous for making accurate predictions of major events even before they happen.

And this time, an unearthed episode from 1996, titled The Day the Violence Died, showed an angry mob inciting violence at the Capitol Hill.

After the violent Donald Trump protesters headed to the Capitol Hill earlier this week and wreaked havoc, Francis Creaven tweeted the clip from the episode, saying: “Simpsons predicted it many years ago.”

In the video from the animated series, the violence appears to be sparking over a ratified amendment that legalizes policemen to “beat those liberal freaks.” With gun-shots, explosions and riots going off atop the Capitol Hill, an angry protestor can be seen yelling “Doors open, boys!” 

Another eerie screenshot from one of the episodes has been making rounds where an armed Homer can be seen sitting atop a house while his surroundings are set ablaze.

The episode showed the glimpse of the future, dated around "January 20, 2021," making the accuracy all the more shocking.


More From Entertainment:

Matt Czuchry opens up about the 'big secret' of ‘Gilmore Girls’

Matt Czuchry opens up about the 'big secret' of ‘Gilmore Girls’

Hollywood celebrates after Twitter bans Donald Trump for good

Hollywood celebrates after Twitter bans Donald Trump for good
Vanessa Kirby adopts unconventional ways to prep for powerful 'Pieces of a Woman' role

Vanessa Kirby adopts unconventional ways to prep for powerful 'Pieces of a Woman' role
Meghan Markle's final words before royal exit still linger one year on

Meghan Markle's final words before royal exit still linger one year on
Ivanka Trump reacts to Karlie Kloss's unexpected tweets about US Capitol breach

Ivanka Trump reacts to Karlie Kloss's unexpected tweets about US Capitol breach
Queen Elizabeth's 'immaculate' way of handling Megxit revealed

Queen Elizabeth's 'immaculate' way of handling Megxit revealed

How Queen Elizabeth whisked back control of Meghan and Harry's shell-shocking exit

How Queen Elizabeth whisked back control of Meghan and Harry's shell-shocking exit
Uncertainty looming over Meghan and Harry's future one year from royal exit

Uncertainty looming over Meghan and Harry's future one year from royal exit

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan shares incredible snap with Turkish actress Devrim Ozkan

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan shares incredible snap with Turkish actress Devrim Ozkan
Khloe Kardashian teases fans as she shares her new selfie

Khloe Kardashian teases fans as she shares her new selfie
Zara Holland flees Barbados without her boyfriend Elliott Love

Zara Holland flees Barbados without her boyfriend Elliott Love
Queen will banish Meghan Markle and Prince Harry if they speak out against Trump:report

Queen will banish Meghan Markle and Prince Harry if they speak out against Trump:report

Latest

view all