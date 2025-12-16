Olivia Rodrigo reveals her go-to record: ‘I love that album'

Olivia Rodrigo dropped the name of album she listens to when she feels disconnected from her profession.

Rodrigo, who is a Grammy winner and has several number one hit songs, also at times needs to be reminded of herself and reconnect with who she is.

In a clip of her upcoming interview at Rock & Rock Hall of Fame’s podcast Music Makes Us, the Good 4 U singer was asked about if there is a song or album she returns to when "you need to reconnect with yourself."

"Honestly, I listen to [Alanis Morissette's] Jagged Little Pill when I'm feeling, like, I don't know what to say or like, who am I?" said Rodrigo.

"For some reason that album, just like, every part of what makes a human being a human being, it feels like it's encapsulated in that record."

The Vampire hitmaker raved about the record. "There's so much anger and spite and jealousy but also so much joy and hope, all like intertwined into each other in such a beautiful way."

She added, “I f---ing love that album as everyone on the planet does but I just think, it reminds me what I'm trying to go after."

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star went on to share what she admires the most about Morissette’s 1995 record. Rodrigo noted that it’s "her being herself and letting it all pour out."

She explained that what inspires her most as a songwriter is the sense of someone creating music to genuinely express their feelings rather than to simply gain popularity or someone’s approval.

Recently, Rodrigo has seemingly appeared to be working actively on her third studio album nicknamed, "OR3" by fans.

The new episode of Rock & Rock Hall of Fame’s podcast Music Makes Us drops each week and available on all podcast platforms.