Meghan Markle’s dad is thrilled about Samantha Markle’s explosive new memoir

Meghan Markle’s estranged sister Samantha Markle is all over the news after she vowed to spill secrets through her much-awaited memoir.



And while the Duchess of Sussex is pretty much unperturbed by her half-sister attempting to cash in on their cold war, their father, Thomas Markle is elated.

According to Us Weekly, Thomas has given his two cents about Samantha’s upcoming book, titled The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister Part 1.

Talking to the portal, he said: “I’m just very pleased that she’s accomplished this book. Let’s let her talk to you about the book.”

For the unversed, the 328-page long book will be dropped on January 17. The description of the explosive memoir is as follows:

“Amidst a firestorm of fake news and media mayhem, Samantha Markle shares the truth about her life and family against all odds and ultimatums, as a royal fairytale plummets from the tea towels. Sometimes the truth really is stranger than fiction.”