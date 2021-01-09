Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Jan 09 2021
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have no regrets about US move despite backlash

Saturday Jan 09, 2021

Rumours have been making rounds on social media about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry regretting their move to the US and quitting the royal family. 

A source has spilled the beans about why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, despite the turmoil their move caused, have no regrets.

“Meghan and Harry have not abandoned their plan to spend time in the UK it’s just that world events have made staying in one place the best choice for now,” the insider told HollywoodLife.

“But once the pandemic is well handled, they will definitely be going back to spend some quality time there,” they added.

“That being said, they are very happy that they made the move to Santa Barbara. As tough as the year has been, they have not wavered on their decision,” they went on to say.

“Now that they’re free to make their own decisions, they’ve been able to accomplish so much, and they have a lot more in the works,” the insider continued.

“Their goal is to be a force for good in this world, and they are making very strategic choices to accomplish that, and being private citizens does make it easier. They have no one to answer to but themselves, so it’s just much easier to get things done.”

“Meghan is also elated to be able to have so much time with her mom,” the source said.

“[Meghan] is extremely close to her [mother], but for all the years she was filming Suits [in Toronto], she didn’t see her nearly as much as she would have liked because of her work schedule and the distance.”

“And then being in the UK, she saw her even less so just having all this time with her has been very meaningful and so good for her soul. And having her mom’s help with Archie, watching her bond with him, it’s priceless and definitely a huge plus to living in California,” added the grapevine. 

