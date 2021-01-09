Queen Elizabeth fact checks ‘Downton Abbey’ for fun: report

Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Jan 09 2021
Queen Elizabeth reportedly uses her leisure time to analyze Downton Abbey and point out historical inaccuracies just for fun.

This claim was brought forward by At Home with the Queen author Brian Hoey and he touched upon it all during his interview with Vanity Fair. There he claimed, “She loves to pick out the mistakes. They do tend to get it right.”

Up till now she has caught at least one inaccuracy, “The Queen did notice on one episode that there was a young so-called British officer wearing medals which had not been awarded when he was supposed to be alive. He was fighting in the First World War and the medals on his chest did not come in until the Second World War.”

